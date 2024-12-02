Nuvei obtains ISO 27001 and ISO 27017 certifications

This certification expands across all global regions, including Nuvei's entire cloud environment. The ISO 27001 certification, initially obtained in 2020 for Nuvei Limited (the European entity), has now been extended to cover Nuvei Corporation's global operations. Additionally, ISO 27017 has been incorporated, serving as a global security standard specifically designed to enhance the security of cloud-based environments for both providers and users.

The certification aims to underscore Nuvei's efforts to adhere to rigorous security protocols. As a payment technology provider, the company leverages a cloud-native architecture to deliver a diverse range of payment capabilities. These capabilities empower high-growth ecommerce merchants to accept more than 600 payment methods globally while offering integrated reconciliation, fraud prevention, and risk management services.

In the official press release, representatives from Nuvei highlighted the significance of the certification and talked about the company’s product suite. They emphasised that Nuvei’s products are designed to improve revenue acceleration for customers, and in this context, the new security certifications act as a foundation to achieve future goals.

What else has Nuvei been up to?

Apart from obtaining these new security certifications for its global operations, Nuvei has also engaged in important partnerships in 2023, including a collaboration with Microsoft.

In December 2023, Nuvei announced a global payments partnership with Microsoft to improve its payment and checkout experiences. The collaboration aimed to deliver advanced payment experiences for customers of Microsoft’s products, solutions, and services across multiple markets. In essence, Nuvei’s payments technology aimed to improve Microsoft’s checkout experience and open new revenue streams for its customers.

Additional benefits of Nuvei’s global payments capabilities that Microsoft is leveraging include optimised authorisation rates through local acquisition and advanced risk management systems that minimise false declines.

In November 2023, Nuvei launched its card issuing solution in 30 markets around the world to offer their customers physical and virtual white-labelled cards.

The company’s global acquiring footprint, combined with this card issuing capability, aimed to create a differentiated value proposition for both Nuvei and its clients. The mix of issuing and acquiring capabilities offered revenue-accelerating benefits to customers through same-day funding, on-us processing, interchange optimisation, and instant transaction reporting.

Nuvei aims to accelerate the business of clients around the world. The company’s modular and scalable technology allows companies to accept next-gen payments, offer all payout options and benefit from card issuing, banking, risk and fraud management services.

