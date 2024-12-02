Nuvei joins Forter's global network of merchants to fight online fraud

By combining Forter’s global network with Nuvei’s Native Commerce Platform, merchants of any size, across any industry, can fully optimize transactions.

Through this partnership, merchants can now tap into Forter’s global merchant network of more than 800 million consumers combined with Nuvei’s fully agnostic payment platform, which is connected to more than 200 acquirers worldwide, supports over 450 alternative payment methods (APMs), and features a proprietary routing engine to maximize transaction approval rates. This enables merchants to recognize and approve more customers, support more local and global payment options, while also eliminating the complexity of working with multiple vendors to process transactions.

In addition to its fraud prevention capabilities, Forter’s partnership with Nuvei provides merchants with a global solution that meets regional and country-specific compliance requirements, including 3D Secure (3DS) and other SCA methods for PSD2.