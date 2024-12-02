Nuvei joins forces with the Canadian Gaming Association

The CGA is Canada’s premier national trade association working to advance the gaming industry across the country. Nuvei’s partnership with the CGA expands the company’s growth as an international iGaming payment technology. The companies’ agreement aims to ensure that the association can meet the innovation requirements necessary to facilitate and modernise regulated digital gaming payments across Canada.

Nuvei helps operators maximise conversions, improve acceptance rates, and enhance security, all through a single proprietary platform. In addition to advocating for the industry, its knowledge in the regulatory and compliance landscape will benefit all of Canada’s gaming industry stakeholders.