Number of data breaches registers 10 percent growth for H1 2015 globally

According to a research conducted by Gemalto, the number of compromised data records declined by 41% during the first six months of this year. This was likely due to the fact that fewer large scale mega breaches have occurred in the retail industry compared to the same period in 2014.

However, despite the decrease in the number of compromised records, large data breaches continued to expose massive amounts of personal information and identities.

The largest breach in the first half of 2015 was an identity theft attack on Anthem Insurance that exposed 78.8 million records, representing 32% of the total data records stolen in the first six months of 2015.

Other notable breaches during this analysis period included a 21-million-record breach at the US Office of Personnel Management; a 50-million-record breach at Turkey’s General Directorate of Population and Citizenship Affairs; and a 20-million-record breach at Russia’s Topface.