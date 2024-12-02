Nuix releases Sensitive Data Finder 2.2 to detect high-risk information

Nuix Sensitive Data Finder stores collected text in encrypted text files rather than database table entries. This boosts database performance and scalability, and avoids creating a new source of business risk.

Nuix Sensitive Data Finder comes with metadata profiles, filter criteria presets, entity definitions, and risk profiles to simplify or automate common searches. Users can write scripts to apply risk ranking to responsive items.Also, users can identify items and areas of greatest concern using visualisations that arrange search results by names of people and other extracted entities, timelines, statistics, relationships, access permissions, and other relevant criteria.

Julie Colgan, VP, Information Governance Solutions at Nui, said unauthorised and poorly protected copies of sensitive data are a serious business risk and easy pickings for cybercriminals and malicious insiders. Nuix SensitiveData Finder comes to help corporate risk and security managers mitigate these risks by achieving information transparency across the contents of email systems, file shares, archives, databases, and other enterprise storage systems.