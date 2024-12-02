



Through this partnership, Nuggets and Carahsoft intend to focus on optimising the interoperability and security of active CIAM systems via trusted and verified decentralised identity and verifiable credentials. As part of their collaboration, Carahsoft is set to serve as Nuggets’ Master Government Aggregator, allowing its product to become available to the public sector. This is achieved via Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V (SEWP), Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, and OMNIA Partners contracts.











Why did Nuggets partner with Carahsoft?

According to Nuggets’ officials, considering the increasing demand and need for digital solutions, decentralisation can provide increased privacy and security. By partnering with Carahsoft, the firm aims to elevate its reach within the government and offer private decentralised identity solutions. In addition, Nuggets plans to utilise Carahsoft’s network and knowledge to optimise its operational efficiency and security for its customers.



Moreover, representatives from Carahsoft highlighted that, with government agencies currently handling demands for secure and efficient digital processes, Nuggets’ technology focuses on mitigating their issues and improving their operations. Alongside its reseller partners, the government IT solutions provider plans to deliver these tools to increase security and minimise fraud, while enabling customers with a user-centric experience.





About Nuggets and its solutions

As a decentralised identity and payment platform, Nuggets focuses on providing trusted transactions, verifiable credentials, compliance, and fraud mitigation. The company’s solutions and tools are developed on Verified Decentralised Self-Sovereign Identity and W2C Verifiable Credentials, while its platform is available for immediate use, offering the ability to be integrated with existing CIAM services, wallets, or other platforms. Additionally, customers can white label and tailor the platform and wallet based on their needs and requirements, allowing them to accelerate deployment and launch. Nuggets’ tools and services intend to increase trust, privacy, and security for global organisations operating in sectors such as regulated financial services, telecommunications, the public sector, education, and healthcare.