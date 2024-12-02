Nuggets fights chargebacks and fraud with biometric contactless delivery





The company uses biometric security protected by the blockchain to allow consumers to provide contactless proof of ID upon delivery. The solution offers an effective way to stop delivery-related chargebacks from happening in the first place, with Nuggets guaranteeing verified delivery of a package to the right recipient, essential for avoiding losses through fraud, chargebacks, and returns.

As such, couriers are able to complete a contactless delivery of a package, by pinging the customer’s digital ID via the courier’s app, requesting the biometric ID verification from the Nuggets app, which then confirms the delivery, providing instant proof of delivery.