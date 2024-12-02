Nuggets announces partnership with iProov

Nuggets has integrated with iProov’s Genuine Presence Assurance and Liveness Assurance technology to ensure compatibility with Self-Sovereign principles and open standards, including W3C Verifiable Credentials (VCs) and Decentralized Identifiers (DIDs).

According to the company press release, the integration enables users to own and control their biometric template, which can then be used to authenticate transactions using iProov in a private and secure manner. Nuggets have implemented iProov’s technology in conjunction with its own NFC Passport onboarding and re-verification to enable truly trusted transactions.

iProov’s Genuine Presence Assurance and Liveness Assurance technologies enable organisations to verify that an online user is the right person and a real person.





Complying to eIDAS 2.0

Driven by emerging regulations such as Europe’s eIDAS 2.0 for Self-Sovereign Identity (SSI), the collaboration looks to service the global demand for robust, empowering digital identity services. Increasingly, consumer needs are moving towards self-sovereign, user-controlled digital identities that are reusable, interoperable, decentralised, and powered by blockchain technology.

Nuggets’ platform-agnostic, non-custodial identity solution functions as a reusable, interoperable Self-Sovereign ID (SSI) with a merit-based digital user reputation that travels with the user across Web 2.0, Web3, and Metaverse applications. Nuggets enables trusted transactions, with verified digital identities for every transaction.

Launched in 2013, iProov offers online facial biometric authentication, working with governments, banks and other enterprises to securely verify customer identity. Used for effortless onboarding and authentication, customers include the US Department of Homeland Security, the UK Home Office, the UK National Health Service (NHS), the Australian Taxation Office, GovTech Singapore, Rabobank, ING, and others.