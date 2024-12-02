NuData Security joins forces with NAORCA

NuData Security uses the power of behavioral and biometric analysis to identify the human behind the device. With this information, clients are able to identify and eliminate bad behavior without impact to the customer experience.

NuData Security uses a new approach to traditional fraud detection by focusing on verifying good users and protecting the customer experience.

Its new partner, NAORCA, has a global membership of more than 3,000 and provides consulting and training services, as well as other resources. The organization is also comprised of a wide range of stakeholders from the retail, security and law enforcement sectors.

The National Anti-Organized Retail Crime Association was established in 2012 and is an association of corporate security and law enforcement officials tackling organized retail crime.

NuData Security is a company which deals with fraudulent transactions by identifying good users from bad, based on their online behavior, by analyzing billions of behaviors annually.