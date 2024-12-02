Nubank to boost security in card requests with biometrics

The mobile-centric credit card and payment services provider is using the tool AcessoBio, provided by Acesso Digital to add to the data analytics toolset the company already employs.

The technology compares prospective clients faces to the information available in a shared database utilized by the largest banks, retailers and fintechs in Brazil.

According to Nubank, the introduction of biometrics is positive for customers, since it improves the mobile-based experience around the credit card requests and reduces the possibility of false rejections, while reducing the possibility of identity fraud.