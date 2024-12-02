Nuance tackles consumer fraud with multimodal biometrics

The new Nuance Security Suite includes voice biometrics technology and new upgrading in facial and behavioural biometrics that combine a range of physical, behavioural, and digital characteristics to provide secure authentication and detect fraud across multiple channels, from the phone to the Web, mobile apps and more.

In addition to offering support for voice, facial, and behavioural biometrics, the Nuance Security Suite can also accept plug-ins for other emerging authentication technologies such as retinal scans.

Nuance Communications provides speech, imaging and keypad solutions for businesses, organizations and consumers worldwide.