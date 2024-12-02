Nuance launches biometrics-based fraud prevention solution

The new Security Suite introduces Nuance’s ConversationPrint behavioural biometric technology and boosts the company’s Omni-Channel Customer Engagement Platform. ConversationPrint applies Nuance’s core speech-to-text competency to short speech samples and analyzes vocabulary, sentence structure, grammar, and other characteristics that are individually unique to detect fraud.

Other new behavioural biometrics have been added to the latest Security Suite, including analyses of how the user types or holds their smartphone. New AI-powered detectors leverage Device ID, metadata, geolocation, and detect speech created by software or played back from a recording.