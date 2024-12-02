Nuance integrates BioCatch biometrics for online authentication

Through the partnership, Nuance will incorporate BioCatchs behavioral biometrics data within its voice biometrics and facial biometrics platform, allowing organizations to flag potentially fraudulent activity based on inconsistencies in the way a person interacts with a device or an application.

By learning how a person typically uses their keyboard or mouse or, for example, how they swipe and tap on their mobile device screen, or toggle between fields, BioCatch builds a unique behavioural user profile, and can then flag any anomalies in a session, generating an alert that an unauthorized person may be accessing the device.

The other area where the BioCatch component compliments the existing Nuance offering is its ability to detect fraud that comes from malware, account takeovers and social engineering, usually after the login, which is virtually impossible to catch using traditional fraud detection methods.

Nuances Security Suite has been adopted globally by large organizations, such as the Australian Tax Office, Barclays, ING Netherlands, Tangerine Bank, Tatra Banka, Turkcell, Santander Mexico and Vodacom South Africa; BioCatch too, has been deployed by important banks and ecommerce institutions around the world, including Natwest, which is part of the Royal Bank of Scotland Group.