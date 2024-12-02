Nuance Communications opens new Fraud Nexus centre of excellence

According to the company, experts from around the world will join forces at the centre to fight fraud, as the company takes the next step beyond implementing AI and biometrics to help its customers. The step involves building on its partnerships, expertise, and technologies with leaders in fraud prevention.

Nuance Fraud Nexus will be led by an in-house team of experts, with the goal of benefiting customers with shared knowledge and experience. The centre will provide recommendations and advice for strong fraud protection and investigation, consult with the industry, and carry out research.