NTT Security rebrands to Advantio and expands outside of Europe

According to Visa’s latest Member Agent List, published March 2017, Advantio (under its previous name of NTT Security) is currently ranked as the 2nd largest Qualified Security Assessor (QSA) in Europe. The companies listed in this document provide services to Visa Europe Members and have successfully completed an up-to-date assessment based on the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS).

Advantio’s value proposition includes professional services, managed services and multilingual support in cyber resilience, in addition to its PCI compliance services and ZeroRisk Suite, which allows companies to manage, monitor and identify breaches in their payment terminal fleet while facilitating their adherence to industry standards such as PCI DSS.

Furthermore, the company is aiming to double its headcount globally within the next 12 months as it expands its operations in Europe and extends its footprint outside of Europe and into the Middle East and Africa.