NTT DOCOMO to adopt Qualcomm biometrics platform

The platform, which is currently supported in the Qualcomm Snapdragon 810 processor, is being used alongside third-party biometric sensors for DOCOMO’s mobile biometric authentication service starting this week in Japan. The service includes ID login authentication and carrier billing payment, which will provide customers with security and authentication when making mobile payments and accessing DOCOMO’s content and services.

DOCOMO decided to replace its previous passwords and pin codes system with Snapdragon Sense ID biometrics platform, deploying it across its entire network.

The platform also consists of certified implementation of the FIDO (Fast IDentity Online) Alliance Universal Authentication Framework (UAF) protocol, which provides secure authentication and connection among FIDO-enabled devices and services.

NTT DOCOMO provides innovative, convenient and secure mobile services that enable smarter living for each customer. The company serves over 65 million mobile customers in Japan via advanced wireless networks, including a nationwide LTE network and LTE-Advanced networks.

Qualcomm is a global 3G, 4G and next-generation wireless technologies provider. Qualcomm Technologies, a subsidiary of Qualcomm, operates Qualcomms engineering, research and development functions, and substantially all of its products and services businesses, including its semiconductor business, QCT.