NTT DATA adds Artificial Intelligence to KYC solution

The new KYC solution supports smart digitization of manual tasks, cognitive/AI-based identification and verification, and advanced analytics and automated screening to boost straight-through-processing (STP) rates of onboarding processes.

These added features are offered as a full end-to-end managed services-based solution including:

• Consultative assessment and advisory services for KYC maturity assessment and regulatory compliance

• KYC platform implementation and support

• Service-level Agreement (SLA)-based on-boarding and KYC operations on a global delivery model

• Solution accelerators and frameworks for faster onboarding

• Cloud hosting and infrastructure services

NTT DATA is a global provider of IT services and solutions, including consulting, systems integration and IT outsourcing, for financial, public administration and enterprise sectors.