NTT Communications selects Fortinet for cloud-based services

Fortinets WAF security technologies are designed to help NTT Coms customers prevent identity theft, financial fraud and denial of service through layered application threat protection. NTT Com will offer Fortinets FortiWeb Web Application Firewall (WAF) functions within their Integrated Security Appliance: Web Security (WAF) service globally starting in December 2015. FortiWeb WAF protection will also be offered within NTT Coms WideAngle managed-security services for the cloud environments of individual enterprises and cloud providers.

NTT Com customers will now be able to deploy Fortinets WAF for web security to bolster their basic security features like antivirus, intrusion prevention (IPS) and URL filtering, all within the cloud. Users have direct control of WAF features through their unified global management portal which enables on/off, adding/deleting certificates, routing along with other management and configuration functions.

NTT Com is also revealing the expansion of their one-stop unified threat management (UTM) services as an Enterprise Cloud option that combines IPS software for virtual environments, URL filtering, anti-virus, spam prevention for web and e-mail and managed security, all powered by Fortinets FortiGate VM and FortiGuard subscription services.

Fortinet protects the assets of service provider and government organizations across the globe. The companys global cyber security solutions provide broad, high-performance protection against dynamic security threats while simplifying the IT infrastructure.

NTT Communications provides consultancy, architecture, security and cloud services to optimise the information and communications technology (ICT) environments of enterprises.