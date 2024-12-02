NTT Communication launches identity and access management function

API Gateway, which was launched in December 2014, provides the APIs that enable customers and partner companies to use NTT Com services while viewing and controlling information on their own systems and applications.

The new function will allow customers to continue to leverage NTT Coms network and cloud services for faster and more efficient payroll, invoicing, troubleshooting and other mission-critical operations while providing the increased security to meet compliance requirements and ensure the right individuals can access the right resources.

NTT Communications provides consultancy, architecture, security and cloud services to optimise the information and communications technology (ICT) environments of enterprises.