nSure.ai raises USD 18 mln in Series A funding





The funding will allow the company to extend anti-fraud, chargeback-free guarantees while meeting the demand from various sectors who are lacking a sufficient fraud prevention system.

nSure.ai has implemented AI-driven Fraud Prevention Intelligence. This system evolves along with the threat landscape to guarantee that all legitimate transactions are approved, and that approximatively 2% of fraudulent charges are kept out.

nSure.ai has experienced demand across industries, with customers experiencing up to a 25% uplift following activation.

In 2021, nSure has raised USD 6.8 million in seed funding, also led by DisruptiveAI.