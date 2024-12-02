nSure.ai partners with Justt





Considering the current growth in the gaming industry, with revenues projected to reach USD 268 billion by 2025, friendly fraud and illegitimate chargebacks from in-app and in-game transactions remain mainly unrestricted. Payment integrations and credit card-linked accounts on gaming platforms lead to subscription renewal disputes, while cryptocurrency presents chargeback exposure.











The partnership’s objective

Through this collaboration, Justt and nSure.ai aim to provide customised solutions to eliminate gaming and crypto-specific chargeback issues. By integrating nSure.ai’s AI-powered pre-transaction defences with Justt’s automated chargeback management, the two companies want to offer protection across the entire transaction lifecycle, from purchase to post-transaction dispute resolution. nSure.ai and Justt also want to offer:

Accuracy for approving legitimate high-risk transactions, as nSure.ai approves up to 95% of transactions using advanced AI, and its chargeback guarantee also covers full merchant liability regardless of reason;

Gaming and crypto-specific strategies based on merchant data, with Justt providing nSure.ai with chargeback insights to identify vulnerabilities and algorithms to prevent fraudulent activities;

End-to-end automation for efficiency, with both solutions applying AI and machine learning to remove manual limitations;

Accelerated implementation timeline, with the partnership aiming to provide solutions within weeks by integrating technologies and aligning methodologies.

By merging their solutions, Justt and nSure.ai aim to provide protection and revenue recovery, supporting the expansion of these high-growth digital commerce segments. According to Justt’s officials, the partnership enables the company end-to-end protection to merchants, while nSure.ai extends its capabilities with chargeback management.





Justt’s latest developments