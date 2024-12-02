NS8 raises USD 7.5 mln to expand globally

The latest round was led by venture capital company Arbor Ventures and joined by existing investors TDF Ventures and Hanna Ventures, and has brought its total funding raised to over USD 8.75 million.

NS8 caters to ecommerce merchants using platforms such as Shopify, Magento, WooCommerce and PrestaShop. The startup uses behavioural analytics, real-time user scoring, and global monitoring to optimize and protect businesses from cyber threats.