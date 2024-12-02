NRT Technology reveals SecureSmart solution

NRT is doing this through the adoption of EMV, point-to-point encryption and tokenization technologies across its entire payments ecosystem, starting at the ATM, POS and QuickJack kiosks, through its communications infrastructure and onto its payments switching and processing data center platforms.

NRTs push for end-to-end security and component hardening across all hardware, software and infrastructure platforms was achievable because NRT is a provider of cash access kiosks and processing services that maintains and controls its own infrastructure.

NRT Technology provides payment processing, cash handling and cash management products, services and solutions in the casino industry.