Noventiq finalises the acquisition of Saga Group





The agreement of the deal was made public in September of 2022, when the acquisition aimed to facilitate Noverntiq’s presence in Eastern Europe while providing it the possibility to open new markets in multiple countries such as North Macedonia, Herzegovina, Bosnia, Montenegro, and Serbia.

As the acquisition was closed, customers of Noventiq are given the chance to access the digital products of Saga Group, including the IP for digital banking Fintense. This product was created by the Saga subsidiary NF Innova, an omnichannel digital banking platform that offers data management, personal advisory, as well as process automation.

Saga also gives customers the possibility of using other IP platforms, Weaver (a mature AI-developed chatbot) and Selecta (AI-empowered CMR platform), both owned and created by Intellya, a subsidiary of Saga Group.

Following the deal, Saga Group will continue to work and operate under its already existing brand. It will also continue to maintain its headquarters in Belgrade and have its current management team. The organisation will incorporate the `a Noventiq company` into its logo.

Noventiq’s will allow Saga Group to grow internationally, as well as to offer the institution its expanded portfolio of products. Numerous services provided by Noverntiq were gained through its partnerships with multiple global partners, such as vendors like Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform (GCP), Microsoft, Adobe, VMWare, and Citrix.











Novertiq’s solutions and products

Noventiq offers its customers numerous services and tools, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and data solutions (allowing users to convert data into deeper and more detailed insights, with impactful actions made by leveraging its AI technologies), cloud services (which provide cloud enablement, management, and migration tools), as well as cloud solutions (that focus on the strategy and maintenance of the processes, including a full range of tools intending to help clients navigate the cloud in a safe and easy manner).

Furthermore, the company features a modern hybrid infrastructure (designed to allow customers the capability to build the foundation of their digital enterprise), cybersecurity solutions, license and subscription plans for its software (including seamless and secure procurement and provisioning of it at scale), business tools and services, Microsoft solutions, and technical support (a customer service product that delivers managed tolls to clients of all types across the world).

Noventiq focuses on the education of its workers as well, providing them with reliable business partners in corporate training sessions. These aim for the development of employee competencies and training professionals across the business area, as well as IT.

Included in Noventiq’s client base are multiple areas, such as health, banking, oil and gas industries, aerospace and defense systems, capital markets, and communications and media.



