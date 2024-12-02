Not all Black Friday bargains are for real, FFA UK warns

Furthermore, the FFA’s research has found that almost a quarter of respondents never check the authenticity of an online retailer - such as looking for the padlock icon - before making an online purchase.

Black Friday is the perfect time for fraudsters to take advantage of the bargain frenzy by setting up fake websites and convincing users to hand over their details. Fraudsters use scam emails, fake ads on social media, internet searches promising heavy discounts for desirable goods to entice people onto their sites. Once the thief has taken this information, he or she can then use the details to commit remote purchase fraud.

The research also found that 22% online shoppers admit they would click on an unsolicited email if it promised them a good deal and 41% of consumers admit their shopping habits change when faced with an opportunity to bag a bargain.

Also, almost a third (31 %) admit their FOMO – fear of missing out - on a great deal leads them to let their guard down when it comes to online shopping and when it comes to taking financial risks, those aged 16-34 are most at risk, with 46 % admitting they are more likely to take a chance compared to 18 % of over 55s.

Director of FFA UK advises the public not to rush into any purchases. In the UK, ecommerce card fraud totalled an estimated GBP 156 million in the first six months of 2016, a 46 % increase compared to the same period in 2015.