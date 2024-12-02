Norwegian fintech ZTL selects Napier's anti-financial crime solutions

Napier will supply the B2B payment provider with Transaction Screening, Transaction Monitoring, and Client Screening. These tools will assist ZTL to identify suspicious activity related to money laundering through transaction monitoring, while also identifying potential risk of breaching sanctions with screening solutions.

Founded in 2018, ZTL’s platform integrates with accounting system providers via API building blocks, providing a customised solution to facilitate for payments directly from the accounting system. ZTL will use Napier’s screening and monitoring solutions to meet regulatory compliance obligations, spot suspicious activities, and mitigate money laundering and sanctions risks.