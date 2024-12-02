Norwegian businesses are exposed to cybercrime

According to a report by Aftenposten, at least half of the companies were subject to serious cases of cybercrime. However, few of them are aware of the attacks, or willing to admit them. In the most serious cases, managers are tricked into opening false e-mails, something that has happened both in Telenor and the Ulstein Group in 2013. When the managers clicked on the files or links in the e-mail, personal data such as e-mails, documents and passwords were extracted from the computer.

The Center for Strategic and International Studies estimates that Norway loses around USD 3 billion (NOK 19 billion) due to cybercrime.

Aftenposten presents data from secret sensors that were placed in 770 private and public companies.