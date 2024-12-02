NortonLifeLock's to sell ID Analytics to LexisNexis Risk Solutions

The risk management business’ proposed acquisition of ID Analytics is meant to help with the delivery of risk insight via a combination of proprietary data, patented analytics, and near-real-time cross-industry consumer identity behaviour.

The transaction is expected to close in Q1 of 2020, and LexisNexis Risk Solutions declined to make any further comment. The reason behind the decision is that NortonLifeLock needs to eliminate USD 1.3 billion in costs, according to CRN.