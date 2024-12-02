Northpointe Bank partners with Veratad Technologies

The financial institution has selected Veratad’s IDMatch+PLUS Knowledge Based Authentication (KBA) solution to verify identity online. IDMatch+PLUS provides Northpointe with an ID verification tool that streamlines the on-boarding process.

In addition to the verification of identity, Veratad will also provide Northpointe with a KYC check, including verification that an online customer’s personal information is not associated with an individual found on the US Department of Treasury’s OFAC Specially Designated National (SDN) list.

Veratad Technologies is a provider of both online/real-time and batch identity verification and knowledge-based authentication solutions for those who conduct business on the internet or any business that needs to verify an individual’s age or identity.

Northpointe Bank offers client-focused products and services to customers across the US with locations in Michigan, Ohio and Indiana.