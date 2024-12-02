Northern Block selects Acuant for identity proofing and compliance tech

The reason behind this is to secure customers’ SSI and verifiable credentials. Via this partnership, Northern Block will offer biometric identity verification across all channels, and provide a secure process for high-value transactions.

Northern Block chose Acuant due to the accuracy of its biometric identity verification technology, capability of reading more than 6,000 ID types, and data privacy features. Neither company stores users’ biometrics or other personal data, but they both are members of the Digital Identification and Authentication Council of Canada (DIACC).