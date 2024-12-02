North American Bancard adds feature to limit EMV chargebacks

Tip adjust allows customers to add a tip on the receipt after the EMV transaction is completed, alleviating one of the oversights of EMV and putting the ability to leave a tip back in the customer’s hands.

The new tip adjust feature not only returns the decision of whether to leave a tip and how much to the customer, but it also helps to reduce chargebacks and stops unnecessary disputes that waste merchants’ time and hurts profits. Tip adjust creates a payment experience similar to the way it was pre-EMV – the tip line is printed on the customer’s receipt.

By separating the tip from the other items purchased, the chances of a chargeback are reduced, as there is no disputing the intent of the additional charge. Tip Adjust is available on Ingenico’s iCT220 and VeriFone’s Vx520 and Vx680 terminals.

