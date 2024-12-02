NordPass and Cowbell Cyber to augment SME protection

NordPass will be combining with Cowbell Rx, the company's referral marketplace, and will offer its business platform to policy holders for 15% off. The partnership's goal is to provide a way for small and medium sized businesses to protect themselves online from potential threats.

While enterprise businesses are often well protected from cybercriminals, smaller organisations often don't have the resources to fend off any and every attack. In fact, some hackers specifically target small and medium-sized businesses because of this perceived lack of protection, according to the press release.

NordPass’ officials stated that with ever-increasing cybercrime, they highly encourage all of their customers to think about cyber insurance. Implementing and using a password manager, having multi-factor authentication (MFA) in place, or having an import detection response tool, all of these things reduce risk and may increase chances of securing a cyber-insurance policy.