Nordea implements biometric authentication from Veridium

The Nordic bank will use VeridiumID to replace tokens with biometric authentication for access to confidential and secure data. The implementation of VeridiumID is part of Nordea’s strategy to upgrade the access to data and accounts while meeting the new GDPR compliance demands.

VeridiumID leverages biometric authentication that works in conjunction with a front-end mobile SDK that allows companies to embed biometrics into their mobile app. In addition, the biometrics company offers VeridiumAD, which adds biometric authentication to Microsoft Active Directory environments, and 4 Fingers TouchlessID, which authenticates the user by capturing all four fingerprints at once using a rear-facing camera and LED flash.

In November 2017, the company partnered with Walla to bring biometric authentication to sub-Saharan Africa.