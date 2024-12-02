Nordea Bank and OP-Pohjola suffer denial of services attacks

Nordea’s online banking system has suffered a denial of services attack. As a result, the services have worked much slowly than usual. According to the bank, the attack has not affected the use of its credit or debit cards or other services.

Denial of service attacks essentially makes an online resource or service unavailable for its intended users. The National Bureau of Investigation of Finland is investigating OP-Pohjolas case, saying that the attacks came from both Finland and abroad.

Nordea Bank AB, commonly referred to as Nordea, is a Nordic-based financial services group operating in Northern Europe.

OP Financial Group comprises 229 independent member co-operative banks and the Groups statutory central institution, OP Bank Group Central Co-operative.