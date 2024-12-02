Noname Security raises USD 135 mln in Series C funding

This new investment will fund the global expansion of Noname Security’s go-to-market and R&D teams. Noname Security has raised USD 220 million in total financing to date just one year out of stealth.

A recent report from IBM Security X-Force stated that two-thirds of cloud breaches can be traced to misconfigured application programming interfaces (APIs) and recognised them as the most common gateway for compromise.

Noname Security’s surge in adoption can be attributed to its proactive approach to API security throughout the full software development lifecycle, according to the press release. Noname Security analyses configuration, traffic and code to identify a broad set of API vulnerabilities, including misconfigurations and design flaws.