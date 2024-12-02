Nok Nok supports Apple Touch ID for online authentication

The FIDO Ready NNL Multifactor Authentication Client (MFAC) now supports the public Touch ID API, released in iOS 8, on the iPhone. Any custom iPhone application integrated with Nok Nok client has the ability to leverage Apple’s Touch ID fingerprint sensor to offer secure online authentication to the range of Touch ID devices, which includes the iPhone 6 and the iPhone 6 Plus.

With this update, Nok Nok Labs adds Touch ID support to its FIDO Ready products as well as Samsung’s fingerprint-sensor enabled devices.

Both iPhone users and users of Samsung mobile devices can remotely authenticate to service providers that support the FIDO framework, such as PayPal and Alipay.

US-based Nok Nok Labs was founded to transform online authentication for modern computing. The company’s solutions enable end-to-end trust across the web using authentication methods that are natural to end-users and provide strong proof of identity.