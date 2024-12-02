Nok Nok, Netcetera partner to offer delegated authentication solutions

By utilising the Nok Nok S3 Authentication Suite’s FIDO-based passwordless authentication, merchants, PSPs, and acquirers can securely authenticate users, as well as increase their visibility into authentication processes and compliance in order to assess risk.

Delegated authentication gives merchants SCA needed as a one-click authentication. It also provides the ability to perform transaction confirmation in accordance with the non-repudiation element of PSD2.

Recently Netcetera, Nok Nok, and The Paypers discussed how PSD2-SCA could be seen as path to higher customer satisfaction and stronger security in a webinar which can be viewed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kFu7E2BU8e0&feature=emb_logo