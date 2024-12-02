Nok Nok Labs updates its authentication platform

Some of the improvements are focused on usability, with version 5.2 of the S3 Authentication Suite featuring new Dashboard, GUI, and command line interfaces, with the browser-based Dashboards offering analytics aimed at helping clients track user behaviour. The platform supports the Cordova app development language, allowing developers to support both iOS and Android with the same base of code for their deployments.

The platform can now produce audit logs designed to show evidence of tampering. And what could be of even greater consequence from a security perspective is the 5.2 release’s inclusion of its own passive authentication system. The Silent Authenticator builds on “prior NNL innovations around risk signals and device mapping”, according to a company’s blog suggesting that it is at least partially based on metadata pertaining to the devices being used to access the platform.

The latest release comes amid growing support for the FIDO authentication standards upon which the platform is based, and ahead of new regulations in the European Union.