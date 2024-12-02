Nok Nok Labs partners Gallagher to approach authentication for IoT

The new Nok Nok Labs-Gallagher platform addresses common challenges faced by facilities managers, ensuring only authorized users can access secure facilities and reducing cardholder management costs.

Access using a mobile phone eliminates the need for physical access cards and removes the administration involved in assigning temporary cards to employees who have forgotten or misplaced theirs.

Gallagher access control devices will now support the FIDO Universal Authentication Framework (UAF) protocol. The FIDO Certified Nok Nok S3 Authentication Suite will be integrated with Gallagher Command Centre, an on-premise solution that includes credentials, readers and intermediate controllers.

The new Nok Nok Labs-Gallagher platform will be available later this year. The platform will roll-out progressively in regions including North America, Europe, Turkey, Australia and New Zealand.

Nok Nok Labs is a venture-backed company that develops software to enable strong authentication for consumer-facing mobile and web applications.

Gallagher is a company focused on integrated access control, intruder alarms management and perimeter protection, targeting governmental bodies, military, commercial, industrial, healthcare, transportation and academic organizations.