Nok Nok Labs launches support for iOS 9 and Android Marshmallow

In May 2015, Nok Nok Labs announced its intention to integrate its solution with the Google Android M Developer Preview in October and is now delivering on that cross-platform commitment.

With this announcement, mobile product managers and developers responsible for deploying consumer facing applications can now benefit from an application development process that includes support for the latest versions of these two major platforms.

Nok Nok Labs and the FIDO Universal Authentication Framework (UAF) standard support multiple biometric authenticators including fingerprint, iris and other emerging authentication methods. When integrated into a mobile application running on Android M or iOS, the Nok Nok App SDK solution utilizes the FIDO UAF protocol to authenticate the user to the mobile app server infrastructure.

The Nok Nok integration with Android M builds on Nok Noks work that provides FIDO UAF support for iOS, legacy Android devices and natively FIDO UAF-enabled devices. The Nok Nok solution enables organizations to develop once and deploy across a population of mixed devices and different operating systems.

Nok Nok Labs provides organizations with the ability to bring FIDO-based authentication infrastructure to their mobile and web applications. The Nok Nok Labs S3 Authentication Suite enables organizations to accelerate revenues, reduce fraud, and strengthen security.