Nok Nok Labs launches new authentication suite

The newly introduced authentication suite is the first centralized platform that will enable usage of a broad range of FIDO Ready devices.

The S3 Suite consists of:

• The NNL Multifactor Authentication Server (MFAS), which provides a unified, flexible authentication infrastructure that enables user-friendly strong authentication for any device, any authenticator and any application.

• The NNL Multifactor Authentication Client (MFAC) Mobile Edition with support for Android and iOS devices, which enables users to authenticate to any application using the existing security capabilities of their mobile devices. Also includes the Mobile App SDK and Authenticator Specific Module (ASM) SDK.

• The NNL Multifactor Authentication Client (MFAC) Desktop Edition, with support for Windows 7 and Windows 8, provides user-friendly strong authentication to any application by unleashing the existing security capabilities of billions of desktops and mobile devices.

In addition to the launch of the S3 Suite, Nok Nok Labs has also been focusing on driving technology partnerships to ensure that FIDO Ready capability will be available throughout the device ecosystem. These partnerships include Agnitio, CrucialTec, FingerPrint Cards, GoTrust, Infineon, Lenovo, NXP Semiconductors, PlugUp, Synaptics and Trustonic.

