Nok Nok Labs, Intel to secure payments to PCs

Nok Nok Labs provides organizations with the functionalities necessary to deploy authentication infrastructure to their mobile and web applications, using standards-based solutions that include support for FIDO and other specifications. As the company is a founding member of the FIDO (Fast IDentity Online) Alliance, the NNL S3 Authentication Suite is a FIDO-certified solution and brings the alliances capabilities to devices in which it is deployed.

The Fast IDentity Online (FIDO) Alliance was founded to remedy the usability and security problems that users face with creating, remembering and relying on multiple usernames and passwords. Services deploying FIDO-based solutions, such as the S3 Authentication Suite, deploy a stronger, private, and easier-to-use authentication system, powering methods of password-less sign-on.