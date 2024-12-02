Nok Nok Labs closes USD 16 mln series C funding round

This total amount includes the existing USD 8.25 million raised in December 2014. New strategic investors were added to the oversubscribed round, including DaouKiwoom Group from South Korea, DOCOMO Capital from Japan, and Thundersoft from China. The round also includes current investors DCM Ventures, Lenovo Group, ONSET Ventures and Raven Ventures and related affiliates.

Nok Nok Labs provides organizations with the ability to bring FIDO-based authentication infrastructure to their mobile and web applications. The Nok Nok Labs S3 Authentication Suite enables organizations to accelerate revenues, reduce fraud, and strengthen security.