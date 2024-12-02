Nok Nok Labs, CA Technologies partner on authentication solution

The solution will allow customers to scale multifactor authentication support for hundreds of web applications, leveraging FIDO Ready devices already in the marketplace.

Both Nok Nok Labs and CA Technologies are members of the FIDO Alliance, a global industry consortium delivering open standards for authentication.

FIDO standards will support a range of authentication technologies, including biometrics, such as fingerprint and iris scanners, voice and facial recognition, as well as enabling existing solutions and communications standards, such as TPMs, USB Security Tokens, embedded Secure Elements (eSE), Smart Cards, Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), and Near Field Communication (NFC). This joint demonstration is an example of the end-to-end solutions that can be delivered for organizations by combining authentication built on FIDO standards and federation solutions built on other industry standards.

US-based Nok Nok Labs was founded to transform online authentication for modern computing. The company’s solutions enable end-to-end trust across the web using authentication methods that are natural to end-users and provide strong proof of identity.