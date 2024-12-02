



In a bid to support its commitment to operational resilience and regulatory alignment across Europe’s digital financial ecosystem, NoFrixion selected CalQRisk’s solutions to meet compliance requirements for DORA. The move comes as financial services continue to digitise, making regulatory focus shift onto operational resilience. Effective as of January 2025, DORA is an EU regulation developed to ensure the security of the financial industry’s IT infrastructure, especially during a time of escalating cyber threats and operational complexity.











Digital resilience and risk management

The decision to select CalQRisk as a partner can be attributed to the company’s experience in managing operational risk, its abilities to offer customised compliance solutions, as well as its knowledge of digital resilience for financial institutions. In addition, CalQRisk’s platform merges risk management and compliance workflows to guarantee that all aspects of DORA, from risk mitigation and incident reporting to third-party oversight, are managed. When commenting on the announcement, representatives from NoFrixion underlined that, by leveraging CalQRisk’s platform, their company can maintain the delivery of secure and optimised digital payment solutions while also falling in line with regulatory obligations.



Furthermore, CalQRisk provides a set of risk management features that focus on meeting NoFrixion’s operational and regulatory needs, demands, and requirements. Among these capabilities, the two companies mention automated compliance monitoring, incident response planning, and detailed reporting mechanisms that support transparency and accountability. Also, by aligning with DORA obligations, NoFrixion is set to be able to manage third-party relationships, an area on which the new legislation focuses.





