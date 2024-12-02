NoFraud announces integration with X-Payments

NoFraud specializes in providing small and medium sized businesses (SMBs) with a full service fraud tool, eliminating the need for any type of merchant involvement or expertise in the fraud prevention responsibility.

NoFraud provides ecommerce merchants with card-not-present fraud (CNP) protection, eliminating CNP fraud, false positives, and chargebacks.

X-Payments existing and future customers can expect: payment processing and PCI compliant credit card storing.