Nøelse, Netcetera partner for payment security

In a previously analog market, Nøelse offers digital banking for individuals and companies with a focus on easy online access and Europe-based transactions. To support card-not-present transactions and protect against online fraud, they needed to improve security on a ACS and 3DS server and chose to partner with Netcetera.

Together, the two companies worked to create a 3DS platform supported by an ACS and implemented RiskShield, a configurable product from Netcetera's partner INFORM, to evaluate transaction risk. In combination, these components provide end users with a secure online payment experience, the official press release states.

After an initial launch in France, Nøelse is also poised to enter the Spanish, Italian, and German markets in 2022 for private and corporate customers.