Nodabank enhances security with Flagright collaboration

Nodabank, known for its secure digital banking solutions, will integrate Flagright's AI-native Anti-Money Laundering (AML) compliance and fraud prevention technology into its platform. This collaboration reflects Nodabank's commitment to bolstering security measures for its clients' transactions in the digital banking landscape.

Representatives of Nodabank emphasized the significance of the partnership in enhancing security for customers. The integration of Flagright's security solutions is expected to strengthen Nodabank's ability to detect and prevent financial crimes, ensuring a safe banking experience.

Flagright's AI technology and no-code platform will facilitate the seamless integration of compliance and fraud prevention measures for Nodabank. The collaboration underscores the shared commitment of both companies to delivering secure and efficient financial solutions.





Flagright representatives expressed excitement about the partnership and the mutual goal of creating a safer financial ecosystem. Flagright provides AI-native AML compliance and fraud prevention solutions, aiding financial institutions in combating financial crimes and ensuring secure transactions.

Nodabank is an innovative digital bank offering banking services across multiple jurisdictions. With a focus on security and convenience, Nodabank aims to transform the digital banking experience for consumers and businesses.





A string of partnerships

In March 2024 Flagright revealed its partnership with Manigo, aimed at enhancing security in the financial services sector. This strategic alliance seeks to boost security and foster innovation within the industry. Manigo, a provider of core banking and fintech infrastructure solutions in the payment sector, plans to strengthen its compliance automation efforts by integrating Flagright's Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and fraud prevention platform.

Earlier in February Flagright collaborated with fintech SALT to enhance financial security for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Asia. SALT, an Indian company specializing in providing SMEs with financial tools, plans to integrate Flagright's advanced AML and fraud prevention technologies. This strategic partnership aims to strengthen SALT's ability to offer secure and innovative financial services to businesses in India and across Asia.