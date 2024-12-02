No More Ransom initiative celebrates its first year

Today there are more than 100 partners, and as ransomware has soared since 2012, the threat continues to evolve, increasingly targeting businesses more than individuals because the potential returns are much higher. The total number of users who encountered ransomware between April 2016 and March 2017 rose by 11.4% compared to the previous 12 months, from 2,315,931 to 2,581,026 users around the world.

The site now carries 54 decryption tools, provided by 9 partners and covering 104 kinds (families) of ransomware. So far, these tools have managed to decrypt more than 28,000 devices, depriving cybercriminals of an estimated EUR 8 million in ransoms. The portal has counted over 1.3 million unique visitors. On 14 May alone, during the WannaCry crisis, 150,000 people visited the website.

The No More Ransom platform is now available in 26 languages, with the most recent additions Bulgarian, Chinese, Czech, Greek, Hungarian, Indonesian, Malay, Norwegian, Romanian, Swedish, Tamil and Thai.