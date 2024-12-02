Nixu teams up with Safeside Solutions to boost cybersecurity

In this arrangement Nixu buys 100% of the shares of Safeside Solutions from the companys founders. The Safeside founders and the team will all join Nixu’s team of cybersecurity experts.

Nixu started local operations in Sweden by acquiring Europoint Networking in Spring 2016. Nixu’s vision is to become a go-to-partner in cybersecurity services for companies headquartered in the Northern Europe.

Nixu seeks to provide a holistic portfolio of cybersecurity service to the Swedish market both locally and from other locations such as Finland and Netherlands.

Nixu Corporation is a cybersecurity company providing solutions in Corporate IT, Digital Business and Industrial Internet.

Safeside Solutions is a cybersecurity consulting company specialized in Information Security Management, Information Classification, Risk Management, IT Auditing, Security Architect.